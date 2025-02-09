Controversial action in the Wankdorf: YB keeper Marvin Keller stops Sion attacker Théo Bouchlarhem. Afterwards, the referee analyzes the delicate scene with his VAR - and does not impose any sanctions. A prime example for blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you YB's clear 5-1 win against Sion was only fortunate in that an action by goalkeeper Marvin Keller against Théo Bouchlarhem in the 21st minute was not punished with a red card.

The TV footage initially gave rise to the suspicion that Bouchlarhem had got his toe to the ball first before Keller intervened roughly. A possible handball on the edge of the penalty area was also under discussion.

However, referee Fedayi San stood by his decision after reviewing the images. Much to the delight of blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler. Show more

YB get off to a flying start against Sion. After 62 seconds, Rayan Raveloson puts the home team in front with a dream goal, and Chris Bedia doubles his tally in the 17th minute. Just four minutes later, the decisive moment of the game arrived.

Sion striker Théo Bouchlarhem is sent down the line and YB goalkeeper Marvin Keller storms out of goal. They both go towards the ball with outstretched feet, at the end of the action Bouchlarhem lies on the ground with his face contorted in pain. Referee Fedayi San and VAR Luca Cibelli watch the duel on the screen for a long time.

"It's a mega complex situation that needed a more detailed analysis," San explained to blue Sport after the match. Everything happened quickly during the game, which is why he wasn't able to see everything.

"Mega complex situation"

"We analyzed it again together on the screen and then came to the conclusion that everything that was happening below and above was within reason."

"We can't say one hundred percent that it was a handball by the goalkeeper. We also can't clearly say down below who actually commits the offense, who plays the ball first or not at all," San explains, adding: "That's why we stuck to our decision in the end."

The 42-year-old admits that a different decision could have been made. "It's such a gray area," summarizes the referee. The man from Aargau is happy that the complex situation was analyzed in detail. "We're allowed to do that according to the protocol. I'm glad that I saw the pictures again quickly, that I don't have to explain something that I didn't see. If we already have the technology, then we use it," emphasizes San."

For blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler, the referee's behavior was excellent. "So the contact at the bottom is normal. I would have flipped out," says Zubi, adding with a grin: "I would have had to call Fedayi afterwards if there had been anything."

Zubi pays him a "huge compliment". "He handled it with great sensitivity," said the former national team goalkeeper. "The referees in Switzerland are always criticized very quickly - along with the goalkeepers," says Zubi. But that's great class. A Fedayi San who stands in front of the camera and explains the situation brilliantly to all of us - including the spectators. I think it's sensational," enthuses Zubi, adding: "He's not the best referee in Switzerland for nothing."

Zubi would very much welcome more frequent public explanations from referees. "That should happen a lot more - it suddenly gives a completely different insight into what's happening on the pitch."