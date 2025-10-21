Federal Councillor Martin Pfister visits the national team at the camp in Lucerne, thanks them for a great summer at the European Championships and presents Wälti, Pilgrim, Beney & Co. with military chocolate. This should give them energy for the World Cup qualifiers.

Michael Wegmann

High-ranking visitors on the second day of the women's national team training camp in Weggis. Federal Councillor Martin Pfister, who heads the Office of Defense and Sport, drops by before training.

He had originally planned to invite the players and staff to the Federal Palace after the successful European Championships in the summer, but for logistical reasons he decided to come along himself. Pfister thanks everyone for the wonderful summer, saying: "You have inspired us and made Switzerland happy. I thank them from the bottom of my heart."

He had actually planned to be in the stadium for a European Championship match, but because he was so captivated by it, he attended all of them live.

Pfister: "The chocolate should give them energy"

Pfister did not come empty-handed. He brought military chocolate and military cookies. "The chocolate should give them energy." Energy for the upcoming qualification for the World Cup in Brazil. Pfister: "My wife is Brazilian. We would be delighted if Switzerland made it to the World Cup." blue wants to know what the football affinity in the Pfister family is like. He says: "It's huge. Our son loves playing football, and our daughter also played. I enjoyed playing myself, but would have liked to have been better."

At the end of the visit, national team captain Lia Wälti presents the Federal Councillor with a national team shirt signed by everyone with the number 10 and Pfister's name on the back.

You might also be interested in this