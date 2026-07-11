Federal Councilor Martin Pfister is watching the Swiss national soccer team's quarterfinal match against Argentina in the U.S. Pfister's department, the VBS, announced this on Saturday on the news platform X.

Federal Councilor Martin Pfister has attended other soccer games in the past, such as the Swiss Cup Final in Bern in June 2025. (File photo)

In a video posted on this platform, the Minister of Defense, Civil Protection, and Sports is seen standing in front of an airplane. Pfister says he is now heading to North America, where he plans to support the “Nati.”

“By participating, I’m bringing a little bit of Switzerland with me to America. Hopp Schwiiz, Forza Svizzera, Allez la Suisse”: The short video ends with these words.

The match between Argentina and Switzerland will kick off early Sunday morning at 3:00 a.m. Swiss time. The game will take place in Kansas City. This is Switzerland's first appearance in the World Cup quarterfinals since 1954.