Will Felix Magath return to the coaching bench? dpa

Felix Magath became German champion three times as a coach. Most recently, he saved Hertha BSC from relegation in 2022. Now Magath could possibly make a comeback.

According to the "Süddeutsche Zeitung", the German third division club SpVgg Unterhaching is interested in Felix Magath.

Talks are "already at an advanced stage".

Will Felix Magath take on another coaching job? As reported by the "Süddeutsche Zeitung", third-division club SpVgg Unterhaching are looking to sign the former Bayern Munich coach. According to the newspaper, talks with the prominent 71-year-old are "already at an advanced stage".

When asked by the newspaper, Unterhaching president Manfred Schwabl at least made it clear that the coaching issue is still open. However, he did not answer the question of whether he was already negotiating with other coaching candidates.

Magath wants a club with ambitions

Schwabl was initially unavailable for further comment. The third-division football club itself also did not comment on Magath's appointment when asked by the German Press Agency. According to dpa information, however, it is not particularly likely that the 1980 European champion will be involved there.

For Magath himself, the ambitions and visions of a future club are important, regardless of league affiliation. Haching currently have very poor sporting prospects, but have at least agreed a partnership with FC Bayern in the youth sector.

Bender has no license

Since the beginning of December, Sven Bender has been in charge of the relegation-threatened Munich suburbs after Marc Unterberger was released by the club. However, Bender does not have a coaching license for the 3rd division.

Magath has worked at Bayern Munich, VfB Stuttgart, Hamburger SV and Schalke 04, among others. He was German champion three times: 2005 and 2006 with FC Bayern, 2009 with Wolfsburg.

"Aiming for the Champions League"

Most recently, he was under contract with Hertha BSC and managed to avoid relegation in 2022. After that, however, he was not offered another contract with the now second-tier Berliners.

Magath had previously said that he wanted to work again and had no problem in the 3rd or 2nd division. If he were to go to the 2nd or 3rd division, "my goal will be the Champions League".