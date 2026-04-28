Coaching legend Felix Magath reveals an old secret in the blue Sport studio. He explains why he had the Swiss striker substituted after 26 minutes over 20 years ago, even though he had scored shortly before.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Coaching legend Felix Magath appears on blue Sport as an expert and explains a scene involving Marco Streller from 2004, when he substituted the striker after 26 minutes despite scoring a goal.

Magath justifies the decision by saying that he does not judge players on individual performances, but on the fulfillment of their tactical tasks.

Streller remembers the situation in detail and describes the substitution as harsh, but looks back positively on Magath. He praises him as a formative coach, but also emphasizes his tough training methods. Show more

Big name in the blue Sport studio. Coaching legend Felix Magath does the honors on Tuesday evening and acts as a pundit for the semi-final clash between PSG and Bayern.

And he solves a mystery surrounding the Swiss striker Marco Streller. When he was his coach at VfB Stuttgart, he substituted him after just 26 minutes in a match against Wolfsburg on April 3, 2004. This was despite the fact that Streller had scored the 2:0 for VfB shortly beforehand.

When presenter Valentina Maceri confronted him, Magath replied: "That can happen." And then explains: "I don't focus on individual actions or whether someone has scored a goal. The player has certain tasks that he should fulfill. If he doesn't fulfill these tasks and lets things slide, it can happen that you're not satisfied as a coach."

Streller remembers it well

Meanwhile, Marco Streller is standing around 500 kilometers away on the edge of the pitch in the Parc des Princes in Paris. And the former striker remembers that day in April 2004 very well: "I saw that Imre Sabic was already dressed and ready. Then we took a free kick quickly, I spun around my opponent and scored to make it 2-0. Then I went straight from the penalty area to the touchline and was substituted. It was tough," he recalls with a laugh.

Despite this incident, Streller raves about his time as a player under Magath: "A wonderful coach. He had a huge influence on me, even though I only worked with him for six months. He was one of the reasons why I switched to Stuttgart back then.

"But of course it was also a tough school," adds Streller, alluding to Magath's tough training methods.