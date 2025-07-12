Felix Mambimbi last played for FC St. Gallen for two seasons Keystone

After two seasons at FC St. Gallen, Felix Mambimbi is moving to France. The 24-year-old Freiburg striker has signed a two-year contract with Ligue 1 club Le Havre.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Mambimbi moved from Young Boys to FC St. Gallen two years ago, for whom he scored five goals and set up six in 50 competitive matches. In negotiations to extend his contract, the club from eastern Switzerland were unable to reach an agreement with the long-serving Swiss junior international.

After a mixed loan season in 2022/23 with Cambuur in the Netherlands, Mambimbi is now embarking on his second career adventure abroad. Le Havre finished 15th last season.