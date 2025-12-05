  1. Residential Customers
Betting scandal spreads Fenerbahce and Galatasaray players also arrested

dpa

A cause for concern: Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu, President of the Turkish Football Association.
Picture: Samet Yalcin/DIA Photo/AP/dpa

Turkish football is being rocked by a betting scandal that continues to spread. Top clubs are also affected.

DPA

05.12.2025, 11:36

More players have been arrested in connection with the betting scandal in Turkish football. These include players from the Istanbul clubs Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, the Istanbul public prosecutor's office announced on the X platform. A total of 46 suspects have been arrested. According to the state news agency Anadolu, 35 of them have already been arrested.

According to the public prosecutor's office, 27 players are accused of betting on matches involving their own teams. Several matches had also been influenced. Club bosses are also among the suspects.

At the end of October, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced allegations that a total of 152 referees had actively placed bets. Clubs and players are now also under investigation.

Betting scandal in Turkey. More than 1000 players banned - national player is removed from the squad

Betting scandal in TurkeyMore than 1000 players banned - national player is removed from the squad

