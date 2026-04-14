The Champions League quarter-final second legs in Madrid and Liverpool provide not only spectacle, but also dramatic scenes. Barça's Fermin Lopez is bloodied, Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike appears to have suffered a serious injury.

Jan Arnet

Barcelona start the second leg against Atlético like a fire engine. After Lamine Yamal put Barça ahead after just three minutes, Ferran Torres made it 2:0 in the 24th minute, enabling the Catalans to quickly overturn the 2:0 deficit from the first leg.

Just one minute after the second goal, Fermin Lopez had a mega chance to make it 3-0, but his header was saved by Atlético goalkeeper Musso. The keeper stretches out his left leg to make the save - and unfortunately hits the Barça professional in the face with his studs. To make matters worse, Lopez's face hits the turf and he remains lying on the ground.

The TV footage shows a lot of blood flowing. Lopez is treated for a long time and it is almost impossible to think about continuing to play - but the 22-year-old actually returns to the pitch with a bandage on his head.

Serious injury to Ekitike?

Hugo Ekitike, on the other hand, is unable to continue. The Liverpool striker injured his Achilles tendon in the quarter-final second leg against Paris St. Germain without any intervention from the opponent. The Frenchman had to be carried off the pitch after treatment. Liverpool fans and the whole of France are probably holding their breath in anticipation of the World Cup.