Edimilson Fernandes will miss the Young Boys' next two competitive matches
Keystone
Edimilson Fernandes has been suspended for two games for the red card he received in the match against Lausanne-Sport. This was announced by the Swiss Football League's Disciplinary Committee.
As a result, YB will have to do without the midfielder in their upcoming Cup match against Liestal and in the subsequent league match against Vaduz. Fernandes will be available again for the home game against FC Basel on Saturday, August 29.