Time up: Brian Priske is no longer on the Feyenoord Rotterdam touchline Keystone

Feyenoord Rotterdam sacks its coach Brian Priske two days before the Champions League play-off.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Feyenoord and its Danish coach have parted "by mutual agreement", the club explained in its press release. Priske moved to the Netherlands last summer after a successful spell at Sparta Prague.

"The reasons for the departure of the head coach are very irregular results and a lack of chemistry," the club wrote. Feyenoord are playing a good season in the Champions League and will host AC Milan in the first leg of the play-offs on Wednesday. In the domestic championship, however, they are only in 5th place.

Feyenoord hope to appoint an interim solution on Tuesday.