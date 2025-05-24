Could soon be playing in the Club World Cup in the USA: Cristiano Ronaldo Keystone

If FIFA President Gianni Infantino has his way, Cristiano Ronaldo could join Lionel Messi at the Club World Cup in the USA.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you As things stand, the Club World Cup is taking place without Cristiano Ronaldo.

But this could now change: FIFA is making it possible for participating clubs to sign a player just for the Club World Cup. Show more

FIFA has already created the conditions for the five-time world footballer's participation with the modified summer transfer period. "There are talks with some clubs. So if a club is watching this and is interested in signing Ronaldo for the Club World Cup, who knows. There are still a few weeks to go, it will be exciting," Infantino told the online streamer IShowSpeed, whose YouTube channel has more than 39 million subscribers, according to the AP news agency.

Ronaldo has been under contract with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia since 2023. This club will not take part in the Club World Cup from June 14 to July 13, which has been expanded to 32 teams. However, FIFA allows participating clubs to make short-term transfers, which has fueled speculation about Ronaldo's participation.

Should a club actually sign the 40-year-old Portuguese for this period, it would be a coup for marketing purposes. FIFA had already ensured that Argentina's superstar Lionel Messi would be able to play by inviting MLS club Inter Miami to the tournament, giving it more exposure.