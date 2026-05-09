Soon a thing of the past: from 2031, the popular football sticker albums will no longer be produced by Panini. (archive picture) Keystone

As the FIFA World Cup draws ever closer, Panini collector's fever is also on the rise. However, FIFA has announced that it will end its long-standing partnership with the Italian company in 2031. This marks the end of an era.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Last Thursday, world football's governing body announced the end of its long-standing partnership with the Italian company Panini. From 2031, Panini will be replaced by Fanatics, a company whose business extends to sports betting.

"FIFA and Fanatics have signed a long-term exclusive license agreement for various collectibles, including stickers, trading cards and card games," FIFA announced.

World Cup stickers since 1970

FIFA's announcement marks the end of a 60-year collaboration with the Modena-based company. Founded in the early 1960s by the four Panini brothers, the company has had an exclusive agreement with FIFA for the legendary World Cup sticker albums since 1970.

Panini made the leap onto the world stage with the first collector's album for a World Cup - in Mexico in 1970. However, the first sports collector's album published by Panini dates back to the 1961/62 Italian Serie A season. The cover featured Swedish striker Nils Liedholm, then with AC Milan. The very first printed player picture was Bruno Bolchi, then captain of Inter Milan.

The last album will be that of the 2030 World Cup, the anniversary edition jointly organized by Morocco, Portugal and Spain. Panini has not yet issued a statement, as reported by the AFP news agency.

FIFA wants to globalize the audience more

With the switch from Panini to Fanatics, collector's fans can also expect some new features. "One of the most important innovations for fans (...) is the famous series of cards with elements from the players' jerseys incorporated - including the ones they wore at their very first game (the debut patches)," FIFA added.

Michael Rubin, founder and CEO of Fanatics, welcomed the "historic day" for the company. "National team football offers the best growth opportunities in sports," he explained. "We will be able to take collectibles and football history to a new dimension."

In a separate statement, Fanatics said it would "bring the magic to young people in all regions of the world". The US company is already a partner of FIFA for the marketing of merchandising products for the 2026 World Cup, which kicks off on June 11 in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Fanatics' activities range from sports betting and collectibles to online gambling, betting games, fan merchandise and licensed lifestyle products.

The partnership marks a new step in FIFA's drive to globalize and rejuvenate its audience, having already teamed up with social network TikTok and platform YouTube to accredit content creators to cover this summer's World Cup matches.