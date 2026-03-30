Gianni Infantino plans with Iran Keystone

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is pushing for Iran to take part in the World Cup this summer despite the war in the Middle East.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"We want Iran to play, Iran will play at the World Cup. There is no plan B, C or D - there is plan A," said the head of the world governing body in an interview on Mexican television station N+ Univision.

In view of the war, Iran does not want to play its three preliminary round matches in the USA - as previously planned - but in Mexico. It is still unclear whether FIFA can or even wants to comply with this request.

"Iran represents its people - the people who live in Iran as well as those who live abroad," said Infantino and appealed for the country's participation. FIFA wanted to ensure that Iran could take part in the World Cup "under the best possible conditions". At the same time, the 56-year-old Swiss admitted that they were "living in the real world" and that the situation was "very complicated".

A week and a half ago, according to the state news agency Irna, Iran's head of the federation Mehdi Tadsch announced a boycott of the USA, but not of the World Cup, without explaining this in more detail.

The final round in the USA, Canada and Mexico begins on June 11 and lasts until July 19. Iran will face Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt in the group stage.