FIFA President Gianni Infantino has met with US Attorney General Pamela Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel in Miami. They discussed security plans for the Club World Cup and the 2026 World Cup.

Discussions focused on security plans for this summer's FIFA Club World Cup (June 14 - July 13) and the upcoming 2026 World Cup (June 11 - July 19, 2026). It will be the first tournament with a total of 48 teams.

The World Cup is intended to "leave a lasting legacy for young girls and boys in the USA and the other co-hosts, Canada and Mexico", Infantino is quoted as saying.