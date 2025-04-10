  1. Residential Customers
Security planning for the 2026 World Cup FIFA boss Infantino meets with FBI director in Miami

Syl Battistuzzi

10.4.2025

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino is currently in the USA.
IMAGO

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has met with US Attorney General Pamela Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel in Miami. They discussed security plans for the Club World Cup and the 2026 World Cup.

10.04.2025, 14:35

FIFA President Gianni Infantino met with US Attorney General Pamela Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel at the offices of world football's governing body in Miami.

Discussions focused on security plans for this summer's FIFA Club World Cup (June 14 - July 13) and the upcoming 2026 World Cup (June 11 - July 19, 2026). It will be the first tournament with a total of 48 teams.

The World Cup is intended to "leave a lasting legacy for young girls and boys in the USA and the other co-hosts, Canada and Mexico", Infantino is quoted as saying.

