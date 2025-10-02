Gianni Infantino says the most important message football can currently convey is one of peace and unity Keystone

FIFA President Gianni Infantino rejects political interference by football's world governing body in conflicts and wars, but believes in the unifying power of sport to overcome such crises.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"FIFA cannot solve geopolitical problems, but it can and must promote football worldwide by using its unifying, educational, cultural and humanitarian values," the Swiss was quoted as saying in a press release following a meeting of the FIFA Council in Zurich.

No exclusion of Israel

Infantino's words were specifically related to the situation in the Gaza war, FIFA announced. An exclusion of Israel due to the actions in the Gaza Strip, which was recently allegedly demanded by parts of the UEFA leadership, is therefore apparently out of the question for Infantino.

"At FIFA, we are committed to using the power of football to bring people together in a divided world. Our thoughts are with those who are suffering from the many conflicts around the world. The most important message that football can send at the moment is one of peace and unity," said Infantino.

Talks with continental heads

The Valaisan also emphasized the communication with the heads of the continental associations. A ban on Israeli footballers had recently at least been discussed in the circle of European officials. However, a possible decision on this was postponed indefinitely following the latest peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump, as reported by several media outlets such as the English newspaper "The Times".

Excluding Israel at this stage would also mean the end of Israel's chances of participating in the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada. The US government had clearly spoken out against an exclusion, setting the tone for FIFA and its president.