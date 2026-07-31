Despite sharp criticism and threats of a boycott from European associations, FIFA is sticking to its plans to allow private investors to take a stake in a commercial subsidiary.

FIFA announced on Friday that it would press ahead with its plan to establish a commercial subsidiary—which will also be open to foreign investors—despite widespread criticism and even threats of a boycott from European associations.

"Our planned consultation process was disrupted by misleading media reports," the world federation said in a statement on Friday. It added: "We will continue this consultation process to ensure that every member federation can cast its vote based on the actual facts."

FIFA hopes to generate billions through the potential sale of some of its commercial rights, such as those related to the World Cup. According to consistent reports, the world governing body set a deadline for approval of the planned investor deal and promised a special payment in return. The deadline for the 211 member associations to give their approval is reportedly September 19.

On Thursday, members of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) unanimously threatened FIFA with a World Cup boycott if it goes through with the announced investment deal. UEFA stated that as long as Europe has a say, soccer will not be up for sale. CONCACAF, the continental confederation responsible for North and Central America and the Caribbean—which includes World Cup hosts the U.S., Mexico, and Canada—also unanimously rejects the investor plans.