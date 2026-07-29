Was Breel Embolo’s red card in the World Cup quarterfinal unjustified or correct? The IFAB has ruled that the decision did not comply with the rules, while FIFA strongly disagrees. Referee João Pinheiro has also weighed in.

Here's what it's all about Breel Embolo's red card remains controversial: IFAB and UEFA consider the VAR intervention to be inadmissible under current rules.

FIFA disagrees and states that VAR corrected a factual error regarding the player mix-up. Embolo's dive is undisputed, and the intervention was correct.

Referee João Pinheiro defends his decision and emphasizes that the key point was correcting the incorrect yellow card. Summary created with

The red card shown to Breel Embolo in the Swiss national team’s World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina continues to spark debate. After the International Football Association Board (IFAB) clarified that the yellow-red card should not have been issued under current rules, both FIFA and referee João Pinheiro are now disputing that assessment.

As “The Athletic” reported on Tuesday, citing the IFAB, the Video Assistant Referee’s (VAR) actions in the Embolo case were not covered by the current rules. This view was also supported by UEFA. “The VAR is not meant to referee the game anew, but rather to provide indispensable support to the referees, who must remain at the center of all decision-making,” the European governing body stated.

FIFA, however, rejects the criticism. In a statement on X, the world governing body emphasizes that the interpretation of the so-called “mistaken identity” rule was applied consistently throughout the World Cup. In two instances, a player was mistakenly held responsible for a foul warranting a caution.

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According to FIFA, the VAR therefore intervened in the incident involving Breel Embolo to correct this factual error. There is no question that Embolo dived. The purpose of the intervention was to prevent an opposing player from being wrongly cautioned and to avoid any resulting consequences—such as a red card following a second yellow card or a suspension due to too many cautions.

From the world governing body’s perspective, therefore, neither the referee nor the VAR made a mistake. “Rather, the decision served to restore fairness.” At the same time, FIFA points out that it coordinated its interpretation with the IFAB. The IFAB indicated that this approach is permissible and could be taken into account in future revisions of the VAR protocol.

Referee Pinheiro Defends His Decision

João Pinheiro also João Pinheiro defends his decision. In an interview with the Portuguese television station Canal 11, the referee explained that the decisive factor was not Embolo’s second yellow card, but rather the correction of a factual error by the VAR.

Pinheiro initially assumed that Leandro Paredes had committed the foul and therefore cautioned the wrong player. It was only after reviewing the play that it became clear that Embolo had dived. “It’s not just about the second yellow card—I would have made the exact same call if it had been the first yellow,” Pinheiro said.

The Portuguese player considers FIFA’s interpretation of the “mistaken identity” rule to be reasonable. It allows a caution mistakenly issued to the wrong player to be retroactively assigned to the player who actually committed the offense. The fact that the case received so much international attention is primarily due to the fact that the corrected caution for Embolo immediately resulted in his ejection from the game.

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