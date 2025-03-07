Astonishing idea: will the 2030 World Cup be increased to 64 teams? dpa

Even more teams at the World Cup? FIFA is considering an astonishing proposal for the tournament in 2030.

FIFA is examining a proposal to expand the field of participants in the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams. The proposal was submitted shortly before the end of the latest FIFA Council meeting, the world football association confirmed on request. The author was a delegate from Uruguay, reported the New York Times. The number of participants had already been increased from 32 to 48 for the next World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026.

FIFA had awarded the 2030 World Cup to Spain, Morocco and Portugal, as well as one opening match each to Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. The opening match will be played in South America due to the 100th anniversary of the World Cup tournaments.

The tournament on three continents is already regarded as highly complex and possibly of questionable sporting value. Nevertheless, according to the New York Times, FIFA President Gianni Infantino promised to analyze the proposal for 16 additional teams in more detail.

"The idea has been noted. FIFA is obliged to examine any proposal from one of its Council members," the governing body announced. The suggestion at the meeting was initially met with astonished silence, reported the New York Times, citing participants.

