Guido Tognoni is highly critical of FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s plans to bring private investors on board. In an interview with blue Sport, the FIFA insider refers to a “partial sell-off” of the world governing body—and suspects that there is much more to the move than just financial interests.

Mr. Guido Tognoni, what exactly is FIFA planning?

I’m not talking about FIFA in general, but rather FIFA President Gianni Infantino. He’s planning to further commercialize soccer. And he’s not planning to do this with the revenue he’s already generated—which he’s managed to increase, thankfully—up through and including the World Cup in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. But he now plans to invite private investors to sell them a slice of the pie—including advertising rights and so on—and thereby attract investment.

Infantino himself describes this as “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the development of world soccer.” Is additional capital even necessary?

That’s exactly the question I’m asking myself. I believe that if you’re bringing in 13 billion in 2026 and 17 billion in 2030—and possibly even more later on—there’s really no need to raise additional funds on the private market.

There’s one thing we mustn’t forget: What the Americans are offering isn’t Christian charity; they want a return on their investment. So FIFA would no longer be free to do as it pleases with its money; instead, it would have to repay the money somehow. In any case, this is not a gift, but rather an investment made with the intention of turning a profit—not for FIFA, but for the investors.

There have been attempts in the past, such as the 2018 Project Trophy or the proposed creation of the European Super League. Do you see any parallels there?

I don't see any parallels with the efforts to create a Super League, but there are parallels with the efforts of Gianni Infantino, who previously wanted to form a joint venture with a Japanese bank. That was rejected at the time.

And now he’s just bringing in an American bank, which, by the way, also wants a cut—just like the private investors. It’s an arrangement that, in my opinion, isn’t good for soccer and robs FIFA of any freedom to decide for itself how and to whom it wants to distribute the money.

Critics and even UEFA are calling it a sellout.

That’s at least a partial sellout. No one in the world except Gianni Infantino would have come up with the idea of inviting private investors to get a piece of the FIFA pie. UEFA, however, isn’t entirely without commercial interests either and knows how to make money. But this arrangement—where a private investor or group of investors gets a say in what happens to FIFA’s money—is new and really smacks of a sell-off.

Would that also increase the pressure for more tournaments and games?

The calendar is already pretty full. The investors come from Donald Trump’s circle—they don’t really know much about soccer, and they just want more money. Then they’ll just say: “All right, then let’s have a World Cup every two years.” The demand for more would only intensify—that much is clear. And that wouldn’t be good for FIFA.

U.S. President Donald Trump (left) and FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the World Cup final. IMAGO/News Licensing/Darren Fletcher

What's the story behind this whole project?

I get the feeling that Gianni Infantino is pursuing a two-pronged strategy. He’s using the investment project as leverage right now to see how far he can go. He’s already talked about a World Cup with 64 teams instead of 48. That would mean 24 more games per World Cup at the moment. I think that if the investor deal doesn’t work out—and that’s how it looks right now—then Infantino will say, “Okay, we’ll drop that, but we’ll have a 64-team World Cup instead.”

And that would also be a step toward helping the smaller federations, which would then have a better chance of participating in a World Cup. The UEFA will probably cave in, and then everyone else will say, “Let’s just swallow this bitter pill, too.”

Infantino argues that FIFA still holds a majority stake in this subsidiary called FFE (FIFA Forward Enterprise) ...

It’s true that FIFA still wants to retain control over the competition. But if you had a powerful minority shareholder investing billions, you couldn’t later pretend that he had no say in the matter or that no pressure would be exerted. That’s completely out of touch with reality. Especially when Americans are involved. They’ll apply pressure and they’ll want to see results. And that would severely restrict FIFA’s freedom, no matter what Infantino says.

Many smaller soccer associations are likely open to the idea, especially on the African continent, while resistance is likely to come from Europe—and, to some extent, South America.

It could be a close call if UEFA can't keep the bloc together. Fifty-five votes would be enough to prevent a three-quarters majority. The question is to what extent UEFA can pull itself together to present a united front—something that has never happened before in the history of soccer.

UEFA is divided into the Latin-influenced associations, the Eastern European associations, and the Anglo-Saxon associations, which also include Switzerland. And when it comes to Russia, Gianni Infantino still has an ace up his sleeve with Putin. He can tell Putin: “If you get your former satellite states to fall in line with us, then we’ll award you another World Cup or another tournament.” So that’s another tactical move he can make.

If it comes down to a vote at the Congress, it won’t be easy to prevent a three-quarters majority. But as things stand today, even the Asian confederation and the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) are opposed to the project. But Gianni Infantino still has a little time to try to win people over. And where money is involved, changes of heart always happen very quickly.

The smaller federations are already benefiting enormously from FIFA ...

San Marino, Gibraltar, and the Faroe Islands receive just as much funding as Germany, England, or Italy. So you can’t say that the smaller federations are struggling. Sepp Blatter already put that system in place. You can’t now use even more money to propel a federation like Gibraltar to a world-class level.

They’re simply limited—and so are the Maldives and Montserrat in the Caribbean. These associations really have little reason to complain and even less reason to say, “We want even more money from FIFA.” They already receive a disproportionately large amount compared to their significance in world soccer.

So far, though, no one has really been able to stop Infantino...

Actually, the first project with Japan's SoftBank a few years ago fell through. And if you listen closely to Infantino now, he's already backtracked a bit. He's now saying, “It's just a suggestion; it doesn't necessarily have to happen.”

Infantino isn't stupid; he doesn't necessarily want to walk into a defeat. And that's why I think he'll strike a deal with the continental confederations—he'll drop the investment project but, in return, will be able to push through his 2064 World Cup. Then he’ll look good again—and everyone wants to look good in this arena.

Is this also a power struggle between UEFA and FIFA?

The power struggle between UEFA and FIFA has existed ever since UEFA was founded. FIFA has always found it difficult to acknowledge that UEFA is simply the heart of world soccer. And if Infantino has a massive project and UEFA doesn’t go along with it, then the idea is dead. The question is simply: “Does UEFA have the clout to just say no?” A World Cup without Europe is dead in the water anyway.

Many observers believe that Infantino is preparing for life after his term as FIFA president. Do you see any personal motives behind all of this?

Gianni Infantino simply has to face the suspicion that he wants to keep a high-profile job in soccer after his presidency ends. He would, of course, be the man to lead the new semi-private company in conjunction with FIFA. That would certainly be something that would suit him. He would surely earn a lot and also wield a great deal of influence. It will be difficult for him to dispel this suspicion.

About the Person Guido Tognoni As a longtime head of media and former director of FIFA, Guido Tognoni is an expert on the world soccer governing body. The 76-year-old native of the Engadin region took time out to answer blue Sport’s most pressing questions.