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World Cup ban looms FIFA extends ban against Gianluca Prestianni

SDA

6.5.2026 - 15:43

Gianluca Prestianni would also miss the first two World Cup matches with Argentina.
Gianluca Prestianni would also miss the first two World Cup matches with Argentina.
Picture: Keystone

FIFA has extended the ban imposed by UEFA on Argentina's Gianluca Prestianni to the World Cup. This was announced by the world governing body on Thursday.

Keystone-SDA

06.05.2026, 15:43

06.05.2026, 15:55

Should the Benfica Lisbon winger be nominated for the Argentinian national team, he would miss the first two matches at the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada. Defending champions Argentina start the tournament against Algeria on June 17 and face Austria five days later. The group is completed by World Cup newcomers Jordan.

The European association UEFA suspended Prestianni two weeks ago for six matches, three of which were suspended. The 20-year-old had clashed with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in the Champions League match against Real Madrid in mid-February. Prestianni is said to have made homophobic remarks. During his verbal derailment, he covered his mouth with his shirt.

6-match ban. Prestianni punished by UEFA after racism scandal involving Vinícius Júnior

6-match banPrestianni punished by UEFA after racism scandal involving Vinícius Júnior

Following the incident, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) adopted a FIFA proposal for a rule change last week. According to this, covering the mouth in the event of insults can in future be considered a sending-off.

Whether Prestianni will be called up to the World Cup squad by Argentina's national coach Lionel Scaloni remains to be seen. Prestianni has so far only played once for the Albiceleste in a test match in November. If he is not selected for the World Cup, he will serve the remainder of his ban in a UEFA competition next season.

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