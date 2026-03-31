FIFA is having a new offside rule tested in Canada. Keystone

FIFA is pushing ahead with a possible revolution in the offside rule. A pilot project will be launched at the start of the Canadian Premier League season on Saturday.

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According to a FIFA statement, the current offside rule will be changed in favor of the attackers. This has been approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB). As part of the test phase in Canada, a review system for referee decisions will also be introduced for coaches.

Former top coach Arsène Wenger has been campaigning for a change to the offside rule for six years as head of the Global Football Development Department at FIFA. A player should not be offside as long as a part of his body that can be used to score a goal is at the same height as the penultimate opposing player. A player is only considered to be in an offside position if there is a gap between him and the defender. FIFA refers to this as "daylight offside". According to current regulations, a player is offside if only one of these body parts is closer to the goal than the penultimate opponent.

More offensive spectacle

According to FIFA, the new offside rule should lead to more goals. "By testing this new interpretation in a professional competition, we can better understand its effects, including in terms of greater clarity and a more fluid game and the promotion of attacking play," said Frenchman Wenger about the tests in Canada.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had already shown himself open to a possible change to the offside rule at the end of last year. "How can we make the game more offensive and attractive?" asked Infantino at the time. Tests have already been underway in Italy, among other countries, since April 2022 in the top two leagues of the U18 championship.

There are no special video referees in Canada's top national league. Instead, coaches are allowed to submit a limited number of requests to have decisions reviewed. This is permitted for goals, penalties, red cards and mistaken identity. For this purpose, the coaches hand a card to the fourth official on the touchline. The disputed decisions are then viewed on the monitor. The system is not intended to replace the video assistant referee (VAR), but to provide support for referees in the event of critical decisions, FIFA also announced.