FIFA increases the bonuses for the World Cup Keystone

Football's world governing body FIFA is increasing the bonuses for this summer's World Cup following criticism from several tournament participants.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A total of 871 million dollars (688 million Swiss francs) will be paid out to the 48 teams, as decided by the FIFA Council at its meeting in Vancouver. FIFA had previously earmarked 727 million.

The participants can plan to receive 10 million US dollars in entry fees (previously 9 million) and 2.5 million dollars for preparation costs (previously 1.5 million).

FIFA justified the increase 44 days before the opening match with the commercial success of the tournament. FIFA is "proud to be in the most financially stable position in its history, which allows us to help all our member associations in an unprecedented way. This is another example of FIFA's resources being reinvested back into the sport," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a statement.

FIFA did not communicate any changes to the prize money after the meeting. The record sum of 50 million US dollars for the new world champion was announced by the world governing body after the Council meeting in December.