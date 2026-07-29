The International Federation of Association Football is investigating the incidents that occurred following Argentina's loss to Spain. The federation has clarified exactly what the investigation concerns. A banner displayed during the semifinal is also under investigation.

The Spaniard Gavi is being pushed and pressured by the Argentines Nahuel Molina and Leandro Paredes.

Here's what it's all about Following the incidents involving Argentina in the World Cup final against Spain, FIFA is investigating several players and officials from both teams, as well as the Argentine soccer federation.

The focus is on Leandro Paredes, who pulled Spain's Gavi by his jersey, hit him in the face, and shoved him to the ground. Also implicated are Nahuel Molina, Thiago Almada, and assistant coach Roberto Ayala.

Proceedings are also underway against the Argentine soccer association regarding a Falkland Islands banner, possible violations of disciplinary rules, and alleged incidents of racism. Summary created with

Following the incidents that occurred after the World Cup final, FIFA has requested statements from all those involved, including Argentine player Leandro Paredes. The world soccer governing body plans to announce its decision afterward, as it has now stated. Previously, FIFA had appointed a special investigator.

After Spain's 1-0 victory in extra time in East Rutherford, violent clashes broke out, primarily instigated by the Argentine side.

After the game ended, Paredes lost his temper and committed an act of violence. During a scuffle, he grabbed Spain’s Gavi by his jersey, struck him in the face with his hand, and shoved him to the ground. Earlier, he had shoved Eric Garcia. According to a FIFA statement, Gavi is the only Spanish player under investigation. On the Argentine side, in addition to Paredes, Nahuel Molina, Thiago Almada, and assistant coach Roberto Ayala are also involved.

A Falkland Islands banner also caused a stir

FIFA is also investigating the Argentine Football Association for several possible violations of disciplinary rules. The investigation also involves prohibited political messages at sporting events.

After their 2-1 victory over England in the semifinals, Argentine players displayed a banner on the field that read “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” (“The Falkland Islands are Argentine”). They were alluding to the 1982 armed conflict between the United Kingdom and Argentina over the archipelago in the South Atlantic. The British government had requested an investigation by FIFA.

The world governing body is also investigating alleged discriminatory and racist incidents, delayed kickoff times, and inappropriate messages directed at Argentina’s soccer federation. The throwing of objects by fans is also being investigated.