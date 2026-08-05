Following fierce criticism of Gianni Infantino's investment plans, FIFA's leadership has demonstratively rallied behind the president. The world soccer federation will not tolerate attacks on FIFA's integrity, FIFA's leadership announced.

At an emergency meeting in Morocco, the top leadership of the world soccer governing body demonstratively rallied behind FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The top leadership of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), led by its heavily criticized Swiss president Gianni Infantino, demonstrated unity following an emergency meeting in the Moroccan capital of Rabat.

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström and the members of the Management Board present had reaffirmed their “unreserved support” for Infantino “as the only official elected by the 211 FIFA member associations,” according to a statement.

Conversely, Infantino reaffirmed his full support for Secretary General Grafström. In light of the failed plan to sell World Cup rights to investors, Grafström, a Swede, had recently lamented a “sad and reprehensible series of events” as well as “upheaval” in an internal email to FIFA staff.

FIFA Admits to a Mistake

In its statement, FIFA acknowledged errors in President Gianni Infantino’s investor plans. The statement went on to say that there was agreement that it had not been the intention to “give the FIFA Council and FIFA member associations the impression that they were excluded from the process, and that the process should have been handled differently.”

Infantino had recently sparked a wave of outrage in the soccer world when his plans to sell portions of the commercial rights to FIFA competitions, such as the World Cup, to private investors became public.

Although the FIFA president relented and rejected the idea, fierce opposition to him is mounting, particularly in Europe. The current crisis could spell the end of Infantino’s now ten-year tenure as FIFA president.

In response to the harsh criticism, the world governing body stated: “FIFA will not tolerate any attacks on its integrity and will take all necessary measures to defend its reputation.”

"Times" Report Causes a Stir

Previously, a report in *The Times* had caused even more of a stir. The newspaper wrote that Infantino had promised Morocco the right to host the 2030 World Cup final, a claim that was immediately denied by FIFA.

According to *The Times*, the heavily criticized FIFA president wants the final to be held at the new 115,000-seat Hassan II Stadium in Casablanca.

This would be a major affront to Spain—and thus to Europe as well—which had harshly criticized Infantino in recent days following the controversial and now-rejected investment deal.

Spain will co-host the 2030 World Cup with Portugal and Morocco. In addition, the first three matches will be held in South America (Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay).

"It is incorrect and misleading to claim that the FIFA president made any promise regarding the hosting of the 2030 FIFA World Cup final. FIFA will make a decision in due course," the world governing body said in response to a dpa inquiry.