Former FIFA officials Joseph Blatter (pictured) and Markus Kattner do not have to repay millions in bonuses to FIFA, the Zurich Labor Court has ruled. (archive picture) Keystone

Former FIFA officials Joseph Blatter and Markus Kattner do not have to repay their own bonuses or the bonus of CHF 23 million paid to another FIFA official to FIFA. This was decided by the Zurich Labor Court.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The bonuses were paid out between 2010 and 2013 and were intended to reward the financial success of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, as the Zurich District Court announced on Friday. The individual beneficiaries were at least involved in the decisions on the bonuses of the others.

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (Fifa) sued the former officials for repayment because they had decided on the bonus payments in collusion with conflicts of interest.

The court rejected the claim for damages in full due to the bonus payments made, as it writes. According to the court, the defendants were entitled to assume "in good faith" that FIFA would approve the bonus payments that had already been made. The decision is not yet legally binding.

More videos from the department