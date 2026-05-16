FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström emphasized that there would be close cooperation. The world governing body is looking forward to welcoming Iran to the World Cup. (archive picture) Keystone

Despite recent criticism from Iran, football's governing body FIFA is confident that the Islamic republic will participate in the World Cup in the USA. At a meeting in Istanbul, the Iranian association was promised support, FIFA announced.

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FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström emphasized that there would be close cooperation. The world association is looking forward to welcoming Iran to the World Cup.

Most recently, the Iranian Football Federation (FFI) had clearly criticized FIFA and set conditions for participation in the World Cup. Instead of taking action against "insults and humiliation against Iran", FIFA is allowing itself to be intimidated by politics and is content with "purely verbal condemnations", said association president Mehdi Tadsch. In addition, the USA had not yet issued any visas to the Iranian team.

Iran: Concerns discussed with FIFA

Tadj now spoke of a "positive and constructive meeting" with FIFA. "We discussed our concerns and expressed our joint commitment to ensure the smooth participation of the Iranian team in the World Cup."

The Iranian national team is scheduled to start the World Cup on June 15 (local time) against New Zealand. Other opponents in Group G are Belgium and Egypt. More than one million Iranians live in the USA, most of whom are considered opponents of the current leadership.

Trump gives Infantino a free hand

At the end of April, US President Donald Trump declared that he would give FIFA boss Gianni Infantino a free hand in deciding whether Iran should take part in the World Cup. "I think we should let them play," said Trump in the White House. Shortly beforehand, Infantino had assured the world governing body's congress in Vancouver that Iran would take part in the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico this summer. According to media reports, Taj was turned away at the border on his way to Vancouver on his way to Canada.

Iran has been in a military conflict with the USA since the end of February. The current ceasefire is considered fragile.