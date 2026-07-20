The incidents following Argentina's World Cup final loss to Spain are likely to have consequences. FIFA is investigating after members of the Argentine team caused some unsavory scenes.

FIFA, the world soccer governing body, has launched an investigation into the incidents that occurred after the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. According to a statement cited by international media outlets, including the AP news agency and the British broadcaster Sky, the Disciplinary Committee has taken appropriate action.

After the 0-1 loss to Spain at the end of extra time, Argentine Leandro Paredes lost his temper and committed an act of violence. During a scuffle, Paredes grabbed Spain’s Gavi by his jersey, struck him in the face with his hand, and shoved him to the ground. Earlier, he had shoved Eric Garcia. Paredes was subsequently shown a red card. Even during the match, the Argentine had been on the verge of being sent off.

Paredes was not named in the statement. According to media reports, the investigation could also target Nahuel Molina and assistant coach Roberto Ayala, in addition to him, for possible misconduct.