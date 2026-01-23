A billion-dollar deal for FIFA? Gianni Infantino wants to bring investors into the picture for the rights to World Cup tournaments. This has immediately drawn criticism. Here's what's behind the deal.

Always coming up with new ideas on how to raise even more money: FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Here's what it's all about FIFA plans to spin off about 20 percent of the commercial rights to its tournaments into a new company, thereby raising over four billion dollars from investors. FIFA would remain the majority owner and retain control over the match schedule and rules.

UEFA has sharply criticized the plans and warned that soccer must not be turned into a commodity. In particular, it has criticized the lack of transparency regarding who stands to profit financially.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino could take the helm of the new company once his term in office ends. Joshua Kushner's fund, Thrive, is considered a potential lead investor. Summary created with

FIFA is causing a stir with plans for a billion-dollar deal for the rights to its soccer tournaments. The world governing body announced that it intends to sell a portion of the commercial rights to its tournaments to investors, generating more than four billion dollars in revenue. Future World Cup tournaments are also to be organized under the umbrella of a new company, in which the world governing body would hold a majority stake.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) responded with sharp criticism to initial media reports about the plan, which was confirmed by FIFA shortly thereafter. “This crosses a line that the institutions responsible for soccer should never cross,” UEFA stated, adding that it takes the matter very seriously.

“The soul and leadership of soccer are not commodities—especially not when there is a complete lack of transparency regarding who stands to profit financially from them. None of us owns soccer. It is not for sale to FIFA,” the UEFA statement continued.

More participants, more frequent events?

According to FIFA, private investors will be able to acquire approximately 20 percent of the shares in the newly established subsidiary FFE, whose value has initially been set at a total of $20 billion. FFE will consolidate the commercial rights to FIFA competitions such as the Men’s and Women’s World Cups and the Club World Cup. According to a report in *The Times*, such a deal could increase pressure to further expand the field of participants in a World Cup or to hold the World Cup more frequently than before.

FIFA would remain the majority shareholder of the company and, according to its own statements, would continue to retain control over the match schedule and the rules. All 211 FIFA member associations are also set to receive smaller stakes in the company, which they could either retain or sell.

Trump Confidants as Middlemen?

According to the *Times* article, which cited several sources familiar with the potential deal, individuals associated with Donald Trump’s U.S. administration were also involved in the plans. The investment plans have been in the works for several months and still need to be approved, according to the *Financial Times*. According to the newspaper, technology investor Joshua Kushner—whose brother Jared is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka—is in talks to lead the investment through his fund, Thrive Eternal.

A FIFA spokesperson confirmed that Thrive is expected to take the lead in the planned investor group. According to the spokesperson, FIFA is working with the investment bank JPMorgan on its plans.

A New Role for Infantino?

Such a deal could also have implications for Infantino’s role at FIFA: If the plan is implemented, the 56-year-old could lead the new company as a commissioner or CEO after his final term as FIFA president—which is expected to end in 2031—concludes. However, a FIFA spokesperson said that there has never been any discussion about whether Infantino would take on such a role after his final term ends.

However, the FIFA president and the FIFA administration would have to—if approved—assume leadership roles in this organization in order to maintain control over each subsidiary, in accordance with the world governing body’s bylaws.

Infantino had already pursued similar plans back in 2018, when he sought to secure a billion-dollar deal involving Saudi Arabian investors for the Club World Cup and a global Nations League. However, this deal did not receive sufficient support within FIFA and therefore did not materialize.