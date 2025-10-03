This is the new World Cup ball for the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the USA. Picture: Imago

It's here: the ball for the first World Cup finals in three countries. This is also reflected in the design and the name.

DPA dpa

The new World Cup ball is called Trionda. The ball for next year's World Cup is designed in the colors red, green and blue. The ball is reminiscent of the USA, Mexico and Canada: for the first time, a final tournament will be played in three countries. Hence the name Trionda, which means three waves in Spanish.

"I can hardly wait for this beautiful ball to hit the net," said World Cup President Gianni Infantino at the presentation of the new ball.

Ball with motion sensor

In technical terms, the ball boasts several important performance innovations, according to FIFA. A construction with extra-deep seams ensures a surface that distributes air resistance evenly and guarantees optimum flight stability. "Embossed symbols, which are only visible at close range, also ensure better grip when shooting or dribbling in wet or damp conditions."

The ball also has a 500 Hz motion sensor that accurately records every movement of the ball. The technology sends precise data to the video assistant referees in real time and supports the referees.

The World Cup starts on June 11, 2026, with the final taking place on July 19. For the first time, 48 teams will take part in the finals. Germany has not yet qualified.

