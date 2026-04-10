FIFA President Gianni Infantino insists on Iran's participation in the World Cup Keystone

Despite the war between the two countries, Iran's preliminary round matches are to take place in the USA as planned. Mexico's President Sheinbaum cites logistical reasons for FIFA's decision.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Iranian national team's matches at this summer's World Cup will not be moved from the USA to Mexico despite the war in the Middle East. FIFA has decided against this, explained Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. In view of the war, Iran did not want to play its three preliminary round matches in the USA, which has attacked the Islamic Republic militarily.

"FIFA finally decided that the matches could not be moved from their original venues," said Sheinbaum at a press conference. From the world governing body's point of view, this would have meant "an enormous logistical effort", said the head of state. FIFA had previously expressed its reservations about Iran's request.

The World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA will open on June 11 in the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City with the match between Mexico and South Africa. FIFA President Gianni Infantino had urged Iran to take part in the World Cup this summer. "We want Iran to play, Iran will play in the World Cup. There is no plan B, C or D - there is plan A," said the man from Valais.