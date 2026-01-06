BFF: FIFA boss Gianni Infantino and US President Donald Trump. IMAGO/Kyodo News

A month ago, FIFA awarded Donald Trump a peace prize. Although the US President has now carried out military strikes against Venezuela, the world football association is apparently remaining silent.

After the US attack on Venezuela, criticism of FIFA for its Peace Prize award to President Donald Trump is growing.

While the UN is concerned about violations of international law, FIFA is apparently refraining from making a statement.

The "FIFA Peace Prize" for Trump remains a mystery, as neither the criteria nor the background have been made public. Show more

At least 80 people were killed in the US attack on Venezuela at the weekend. At a special session of the UN Security Council, Secretary-General António Guterres declared that he was "deeply concerned that the rules of international law have not been respected."

Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were arrested during the military operation and taken to New York, where they were charged with drug and arms trafficking.

Venezuela is not the only country in US President Donald Trump's sights. He is also blatantly threatening Colombia with possible military action. Trump also wants to seize Greenland.

His actions are therefore diametrically opposed to the award Trump received at the beginning of December. At the World Cup draw - the USA is hosting the tournament together with Mexico (!) and Canada - US President Donald Trump was awarded the FIFA Peace Prize. The "FIFA Peace Prize - Football Unites the World" was awarded for the first time. The criteria used for the award remain a secret.

Infantino to Trump: "You can always count on my support"

A trophy for himself was the goal of Trump, who had long flirted with the Nobel Peace Prize but ultimately came away empty-handed - Infantino publicly regretted this.

In an exuberant ceremony, Trump received the new peace trophy together with a medal and a certificate. "You can always count on my support," Infantino said to Trump. As the US President hung the medal around his neck, he described the award as "one of the greatest honors of my life".

The ceremony, all the more absurd in retrospect, also prompted "The Telegraph " to ask FIFA about the Peace Prize. According to the British newspaper, FIFA employees are said to have confirmed that there will be no communication in this regard.

The Telegraph recently spoke to Infantino's predecessor Sepp Blatter. "My successor, I really don't know whether it's Trump or Infantino," said the 89-year-old.