The final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held at the MetLife Stadium on July 19. (archive picture) Keystone

Tickets for the FIFA World Cup can be sold on the official FIFA platform at any price. Most recently, tickets were offered for resale for almost 2 million francs.

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On Thursday (local time), four tickets for the final match at the MetLife Stadium just outside New York were on sale on the official resale site of football's world governing body at a price of 2,299,998.85 US dollars each - equivalent to around 1.8 million francs per ticket.

The original price for the four tickets was 8860 dollars each. The tickets were advertised for a base price of 1,999,999 dollars, plus a 15 percent FIFA fee of 299,999.85 dollars. The tickets are in the fourth-last row of Block 124, a block in the lower tier, offset to the side behind the goal.

The world governing body allows ticket holders to resell their tickets on the platform at any price. Due to the legal situation there, there are only restrictions for matches in Mexico. Sellers and buyers each have to pay a 15% fee to FIFA. So if the four tickets find a new owner at the asking price, FIFA makes a good profit.

The model for the secondary market is in line with standard practices on the ticket market for major sporting events in the host countries, FIFA recently defended itself in a statement after criticism of the horrendous prices arose. In contrast to profit-oriented third-party providers of ticket marketplaces, FIFA revenue is reinvested in the global development of football via the 211 member associations.