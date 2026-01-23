At this World Cup, even the turf from the final is being sold. More than a week before the final, soccer fans can purchase pieces of the field where the World Cup will be contested on July 19 in East Rutherford from the FIFA store.

The World Cup final will take place in East Rutherford on July 19. Fans can purchase pieces of the field as souvenirs, but of course, that isn't free. (File photo)

FIFA is offering these small pieces of turf for sale at a price equivalent to about 360 francs each. The organization specifically notes that the individual pieces will be shipped only after the match—and, as things stand, only to the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

The pieces of turf are permanently preserved in a high-quality acrylic block and come with a USB drive containing a certificate of authenticity. Each piece honors “one of the world’s greatest sporting events,” the statement continued. The manufacturer’s website also offers additional editions of the souvenir—with extra features and, in the most expensive category, priced at around 2,300 francs each.