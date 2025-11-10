  1. Residential Customers
Loss of salary FIFA sets up special fund for professionals

SDA

10.11.2025 - 12:43

FIFA wants to help professional footballers affected by missing salary payments with a special fund in future. The world governing body is making 20 million dollars available for the years 2026 to 2029.

Keystone-SDA

10.11.2025, 12:43

10.11.2025, 12:57

The details of the new source of money are to be determined by those responsible at FIFA in close consultation with players' unions. The fund is intended to step in when players have to forgo their wages due to financial problems at their employers.

At a meeting in Rabat, Morocco, which was also attended by 30 players' unions from five continents, measures to improve player welfare and working conditions were also discussed. Minimum standards are to apply in this context.

Among other things, it was confirmed that there should be at least 72 hours of recovery time between two games and at least 21 days of rest between two seasons. The participants of the meeting also decided on the future participation of players' union representatives in FIFA committees.

