FIFA, the world soccer federation, will not proceed with its investment plans. The federation stated that it had become clear that the project had caused division.

There was resistance to the investment plans of FIFA, the world soccer federation. (File photo)

The world governing body has made it its mission to promote unity and improvements. Division is no longer in the interest of the original goal, Federation President Gianni Infantino was quoted as saying in the statement released early Saturday morning.

From the outset, FIFA has emphasized that the plans would only be implemented if a majority of the member associations approved them. The consultation revealed a clear divide. The views of the FIFA Council, the continental confederations, and other stakeholders were heard.

Infantino Wants to Restore Unity

In the statement, Infantino announced that he intends to bring all interested parties back together in the coming days and weeks. The goal is to continue advancing soccer everywhere—especially in the countries that most urgently need the association’s support.

According to FIFA, the “FIFA Forward Enterprise” project was specifically designed to support these countries. The aim of the plans was to strengthen the sport and its member associations worldwide.

A majority of the member associations opposed the plans

However, resistance to the plans has been growing in recent days. FIFA had announced that it intended to generate billions by partially selling commercial rights to events such as the World Cup. The subsidiary FFE was to be established for this purpose.

Members of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) even threatened to boycott FIFA competitions if the plans were implemented. CONCACAF, the continental confederation responsible for North and Central America and the Caribbean, also unanimously rejected the investors’ plans. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) expressed solidarity with UEFA and CONCACAF and criticized FIFA’s actions. The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) did not initially take a substantive position on the matter.