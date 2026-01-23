FIFA, the world soccer federation, will not move forward with its investment plans. The federation stated that it had become clear that the project had caused divisions.

The world governing body has made it its mission to promote unity and improvements. Divisions are no longer in the interest of the original goal, Federation President Gianni Infantino was quoted as saying in the statement released early Saturday morning.

From the outset, FIFA has emphasized that the plans would only be implemented if a majority of the member associations approved them. The consultation revealed clear divisions. The views of the FIFA Council, the continental confederations, and other stakeholders were taken into account.

Sale of Commercial Rights

FIFA’s plans under President Infantino had called for generating billions through the potential sale of some of its commercial rights, such as those related to the World Cup. To carry this out, FIFA intended to establish the subsidiary FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE). According to consistent reports, the world governing body set a deadline for approval of the planned investor deal and promised a special payment in return. The deadline for the 211 member associations to give their approval was reportedly September 19. All of that is now off the table.

In the statement, Infantino announced that he intended to bring all interested parties back together in the coming days and weeks. The goal is to continue advancing soccer everywhere—especially in countries that most urgently need the association’s support. According to FIFA, the project FFE was intended to support these countries in particular. The plans were designed to strengthen the sport and its member associations worldwide.

UEFA Threatened to Boycott the World Cup

With its decision, FIFA yielded to the pressure that had been mounting in recent days. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) had not only strongly criticized the plans but had even threatened to boycott the World Cup. “No national teams from UEFA will participate in any FIFA competition as long as these proposals remain in place,” UEFA announced following an emergency meeting.

“Europe’s position is clear. We will never lend our legitimacy to this model. No one has the moral right to sell something that they are merely managing in trust for the next generation,” wrote the European Football Union.

CONCACAF, which oversees soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean, and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) also clearly distanced themselves from Infantino and his plans. The South American soccer confederation, CONMEBOL, on the other hand, did not initially take a substantive position on the matter.

High-Ranking Infantino Advisor Resigns

In addition, support for Infantino began to crumble even within FIFA. Carlos Cordeiro, a high-ranking advisor to the 56-year-old, resigned in protest against the plan. He used strong language in doing so.

“As a senior advisor to the FIFA president, a former banker, and a lifelong soccer fan, I cannot stand idly by and watch as FIFA considers selling a stake in the World Cup,” the top official wrote on LinkedIn.

The former president of the U.S. soccer federation, who has been working for FIFA since 2021, also wrote: “It’s a bad deal for FIFA’s member associations, a bad deal for soccer, and a bad deal for the long-term future of the sport.” That deal will not be happening now.