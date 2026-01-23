Luis Figo is furious. In an op-ed for a British newspaper, the former World Player of the Year lashes out at FIFA President Gianni Infantino—and calls for consequences.

Here's what it's all about Luis Figo is calling for FIFA President Gianni Infantino to resign.

In a guest column for a British publication, the soccer legend writes about the “most despicable, deceitful, and cowardly self-serving behavior” he has ever witnessed in soccer.

According to Figo, Infantino allegedly tried, as FIFA president, to secure advantages for himself and his close associates. Summary created with

Former World Soccer Player of the Year Luis Figo is calling for an end to Gianni Infantino’s presidency of FIFA. “I could write 10,000 words about the problems at FIFA. But the solution can be summed up in three words: Infantino must go,” wrote the former Portuguese national team player in a guest column for the “Daily Mail” in England.

“I’ve loved soccer my whole life. I was a professional soccer player for 20 years. And believe me: During that time, I encountered quite a few shady characters in the world of soccer,” Figo continued. “But what has come to light over the past ten days is the most despicable, deceitful, and cowardly self-serving behavior I have ever experienced.”

Figo lashes out at Infantino, calling him a "relic"

Only after coming under massive pressure did Infantino withdraw his plans to sell World Cup rights to private investors. The Swiss official now even fears he may lose his job.

“A man who is willing to do this—a man who wants to push through such far-reaching changes solely to enrich himself and his friends—is a relic from soccer’s past and should no longer have a place in its future,” Figo (53) said.

Figo was once a supporter of Infantino

The 2001 World Soccer Player of the Year himself works as an advisor to UEFA, the European soccer union, which Infantino has sharply criticized. Figo had intended to run as a challenger to then-FIFA President Joseph Blatter in 2015, but later withdrew his candidacy. After Blatter’s resignation, he had supported Infantino.

They used to be close: Gianni Infantino (right) and Luis Figo. Imago Sports Photo Service

“Gianni Infantino has brought the office of FIFA president—which, in his own words, he wanted to elevate—into disrepute. He has lied, deceived, and tried to secure advantages for himself and his cronies at the expense of the game he was supposed to serve,” Figo said. “It’s too late to salvage his dignity. But it’s not too late to save soccer. He should go. Now.”