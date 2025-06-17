  1. Residential Customers
Italy Filippo Inzaghi becomes coach of Palermo

SDA

17.6.2025 - 16:21

Filippo Inzaghi continues his coaching career in Sicily
Filippo Inzaghi continues his coaching career in Sicily
Keystone

Former Italian international striker Filippo Inzaghi will coach Palermo in Serie B from next season. As the second division club announced, the 51-year-old has signed a multi-year contract.

Keystone-SDA

17.06.2025, 16:21

Last season, Filippo Inzaghi led Pisa back to Serie A for the first time in over 30 years before announcing his departure a few days ago. According to media reports, Palermo are said to have paid around one million euros to buy Inzaghi out of his contract in Tuscany.

Under "Super Pippo", world champion with Italy in 2006, the Sicilians, who belong to the City Football Group around Manchester City, are set to return to Serie A.

