North America Final duel between Messi and Müller

SDA

30.11.2025 - 07:50

About to crown his time in the USA: Lionel Messi with Inter Miami
Keystone

In the play-off final of the North American MLS, Inter Miami with Lionel Messi and the Vancouver Whitecaps with Thomas Müller will face off.

Keystone-SDA

30.11.2025, 07:50

After ten league titles with Barcelona in Spain and two in France with Pais Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi has the chance to win his first title in North America.

In the semi-final of Major League Soccer (MLS), Inter Miami gave New York City FC no chance with a 5:1 victory. Argentinian Tadeo Allende scored a hat-trick and 38-year-old Messi provided an assist.

The second semi-final was similarly clear-cut. The Vancouver Whitecaps led San Diego 3-0 at the break and went on to win 3-1. This gives Thomas Müller the chance to crown his first season in North America after winning 13 league titles with Bayern Munich.

The Canadians will travel to Fort Lauderdale, the home of Inter Miami in Florida, for the final next Saturday.

