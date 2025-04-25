Referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea discusses with Real Madrid players in October 2023. Keystone

The referee is at the center of attention ahead of the Spanish Cup final between Real Madrid and Barcelona on Saturday evening. Real Madrid are outraged after an emotional statement from the referee.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea will referee the Copa del Rey final between Real Madrid and Barcelona on Saturday evening.

The referee has recently been criticized by the Madrilenians. The day before the match, he made critical comments about the club's TV channel's coverage.

Real Madrid described his comments as unacceptable and issued a statement calling on the Spanish Football Association to take "the necessary measures". Show more

Real Madrid's own TV channel showed a critical video of final referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea on Friday before the Clasico in Sevilla, who has not always refereed in the interests of the Madrilenians in the past.

De Burgos immediately rejected the criticism and said tearfully at the official media conference before the final: "The Real Madrid TV videos annoy us all. It has an impact on our families. When your child comes home from school crying because they've been told their father is a thief, it's really hard."

Real Madrid responded to De Burgo's statement with a statement in which they described the referee's comments as unacceptable. The referee and some of his colleagues had used a "threatening" tone. Real now expects "the necessary measures" from the Spanish Football Association due to "the seriousness of the incident". The club did not specify what these measures would be.

Rumors were even circulating in some media that Real could cancel the match against Barça altogether if the referees were not replaced. However, others, citing club sources, reported that this was rather unlikely, not least because around 30,000 tickets had already been sold to Madrid fans.