Slavko Vincic was the first referee from Slovenia to officiate a World Cup final. Now, after a long international career, he is retiring.

The World Cup final in the U.S. between Spain and Argentina was his last game as a top referee: Slavko Vincic.

It’s all over after the World Cup final: Slavko Vincic is retiring as a referee. The Slovenian Football Association announced the news. Just over a week ago, the 46-year-old officiated the final between Spain and Argentina (1-0 after extra time).

At the end of his career, according to the association, Vincic was named the best referee of the tournament by the International Institute of Football History and Statistics. He also received the prestigious Giulio Campanati Award. This award is presented by a panel of experts consisting of sports directors, former referees, and journalists to honor the best referee of the respective final tournament.

The referee, who hails from Maribor, has been on the FIFA list since 2010 and has officiated numerous top-level international matches throughout his career. These included the 2024 Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, the 2022 Europa League Final between Eintracht Frankfurt and the Glasgow Rangers, as well as numerous matches at European Championships and World Cups.