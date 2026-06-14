The 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. is in full swing. Stay on top of the action with our World Cup ticker and never miss a beat.
Here you’ll find the latest World Cup stories
- Closer than ever: Here are the most interesting stories surrounding the 2026 World Cup at a glance.
- In the ticker below, we bring you the side stories everyone loves to talk about at the coffee machine.
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Financial consolation for rejected referee
Because he was denied entry into the U.S., Somali referee Omar Artan will not be allowed to officiate any matches at the World Cup. However, FIFA apparently still intends to pay him. The BBC reports this, citing well-informed sources close to FIFA.
The 34-year-old Artan was denied entry by the World Cup host country despite having a valid visa when he attempted to enter the U.S. The authorities cited security concerns over alleged ties to a terrorist organization in his home country of Somalia.
Referees will not find out exactly how much they will receive for their work at the World Cup in Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. until after the tournament. The European Football Union UEFA had already reacted to Artan’s denial of entry in the U.S. and scheduled Africa’s Referee of the Year 2025 to officiate the Super Cup final between Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain and Europa League winner Aston Villa on August 12 August in Salzburg.
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Popular soccer expert drops an IQ bombshell
Former professional soccer player Christoph Kramer, a 2014 World Cup champion, also shines as an expert. On the one hand, the 35-year-old still knows many players personally and can thus offer insights that others don’t have; on the other hand, he wears his heart on his sleeve. This combination makes him one of Germany’s most popular soccer experts.
On TV host Ina Müller’s ARD late-night show, the 2014 World Cup champion admitted that he isn’t the brightest bulb in the box. He brazenly cheated on his high school biology exam. According to his account, Kramer left the exam room several times to glance at his cheat sheet, which he had stashed in his car parked outside the school. “That was pretty much petty crime and very risky,” he says in retrospect.
And then he also reveals that he took three different IQ tests. They all came out the same: “I have an IQ of 91—and that’s really not good.” These days, he brushes it off as a funny story, “but the first two or three days after I took the test, it was quite a shock.” An IQ between 85 and 115 is statistically considered normal or average. An IQ of 130 or higher is considered gifted.
By the way, the story isn’t exactly fresh off the press, since he made those comments about a year ago. But all those who also don’t score at the top of the IQ test have probably long since forgotten that. We’re no exception.
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Fan falls down the stairs and is carried away
Before the blockbuster match between Brazil and Morocco (1-1), some unpleasant scenes unfolded at MetLife Stadium, as ZDF commentator Claudia Neumann reported late Saturday night during a live link-up with the network’s World Cup studio in Berlin. “There’s one thing we need to quickly let you know: There was a minor accident in the stands. A fan fell down the stairs really hard and got hurt.”
The fan was treated and eventually taken away. Neumann couldn’t provide any further details. Even the next day, there were no major headlines about the incident, which hopefully can be taken as a good sign.
In the 82,500-seat stadium not far from New York, where the World Cup final will also be held, fan accidents have occurred in the past. In 2012, for example, a 42-year-old man fell more than 6 meters from an escalator onto a metal platform below after a football game. On social media, some users reported the man’s death, which fortunately turned out to be untrue. The man was flown by helicopter to Hackensack University Medical Center and was in critical condition upon arrival.
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Mbappé Plans Flute Celebration
Talk show host James Corden takes Kylian Mbappé for a drive in his car on the show “After Hours.” In a casual conversation that isn’t all about soccer, he asks the superstar about his many talents. Among other things, the captain of the French national team played the flute as a child. “My parents wanted me to try everything—you never know.”
Of course, Corden is prepared for this and hands him the instrument from his youth—which he admits he only played for a year or two. Mbappé plays along with the joke and fails miserably; there’s certainly no sign of talent here. “I’ve forgotten everything,” says the gifted soccer player, laughing at himself. “Oh come on, that wasn’t so bad,” the show host retorts ironically.
And then Corden has a brainwave about how Mbappé could still convince the world of his flute-playing talent. Instead of striking his typical pose with his arms crossed during his next goal celebration, he should pretend to be playing the flute. Mbappé is willing to go along with the joke and promises he’ll give it a try if he scores a goal. It’s quite possible that Mbappé will provide the music on the field. The first opportunity to do so comes on Tuesday in the match against Senegal.