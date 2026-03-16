Chelsea are at home at Stamford Bridge in West London Keystone

Chelsea FC has been fined the equivalent of around 11.26 million Swiss francs (10.75 million pounds) for previous breaches of English Premier League rules.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The league also imposed a professional transfer ban on the London club, which was suspended for one year. A nine-month transfer ban for the academy sector, on the other hand, comes into force immediately.

According to the Premier League, the infringements relate to the period from 2011 to 2018, when Chelsea were still owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich. During this period, payments were made to players, unregistered advisors and other third parties by third parties associated with the club without being disclosed.

The fact that Chelsea had reported the violations themselves after the takeover by a consortium led by Swiss Hansjörg Wyss and American Todd Boehly was seen as a mitigating factor by the league.