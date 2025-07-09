Finland fans support their team at the European Football Championship in Switzerland Keystone

Like Switzerland, Finland also has the chance to reach the quarter-finals in Group A of the European Championship. The Finns want to inspire a country where ice hockey is no longer the only trump card.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Finland has always been overshadowed by its Nordic neighbors in football. It does not have the success of Sweden, which reached the World Cup final in 1958 (men) and 2003 (women) and won two Olympic silver medals in the women's competition. Denmark, who were European champions in 1992 (men) and reached the final in 2017 (women), have also left a much bigger mark. Finland also does not have the stars of Norway, which is represented in the biggest European leagues by Caroline Graham Hansen, Ada Hegerberg, Erling Haaland and Martin Ödegaard. Even Iceland, a country with 14 times fewer inhabitants, seems to have overtaken Finland in the last ten years.

Suomi" has made a bigger name for itself in ice hockey. In Switzerland, Finnish names are much more often associated with winter sports than with football. However, football is on the rise in this country of 5.6 million inhabitants, which is not culturally part of Scandinavia. Between 2015 and 2023, the number of licensed players rose from 125,000 to over 160,000, an increase of almost 30%.

"The number 1 sport"

The big debut of the men's team - the "Huuhkajat" (Uhus) - at a European Championship final in 2021 partly explains this rise in popularity. "It has changed the country's view of the national team," midfielder Olga Ahtinen told Keystone-SDA at a press event in Geneva.

"In my opinion, football is the number one sport in Finland and it's getting bigger and bigger. For me personally, it was the easiest way to play a team sport. I was never really interested in ice hockey," continues the Tottenham Hotspur player.

The women's team - the "Helmarit" (Snow Owls) - will be playing in their fifth European Championship in Switzerland. After making it through the group stage in their first two appearances (semi-final in 2005, quarter-final at the 2009 European Championship on home soil), they have fallen down the European rankings in recent years.

However, this has not prevented women's football from experiencing a certain upswing in the country. "The coaching of the girls in the clubs has developed in the right direction," says Liisa-Maija Rautio, assistant coach of the national team. "This has allowed us to retain the players so that they no longer leave to play another sport or simply quit."

Outsiders against Switzerland

On paper, the Finns were considered the weakest opponents in this Nordic-style Group A, but their opening win against Iceland (1:0) and the dominance they showed against Norway despite an unfortunate defeat (1:2) revived hopes of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

To achieve this and at the same time destroy Switzerland's dream, the Finns must win in Geneva on Thursday. "Everything would have been easier if we had held on for a draw against Norway," said Olga Ahtinen, annoyed by the late goal conceded, "but these two performances have still given us a lot of energy and confidence."

Against Switzerland, "a great team" according to Liisa-Maija Rautio, Finland are happy to take on the role of underdog. "The pressure is on their shoulders, they're playing at home and want to get through the group stage for the first time," says Ahtinen. "Few have seen us in the top two, so the situation is favorable for us. We can spring a surprise." The Swiss should be warned.