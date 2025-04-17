AC FIorentina had a harder time than expected in their Conference League quarter-final second leg against Lugano conquerors Celje. Ultimately, however, a 2-2 draw was enough for the Italians to progress to the semi-finals. Chelsea also struggled to reach the last four.

Jan Arnet

In the semi-finals, Fiorentina will face Betis Sevilla, who beat Jagiellonia 3-1 on aggregate. Ricardo Rodriguez had to be substituted injured in the 25th minute for Betis.

Chelsea suffer their first defeat in the Conference League. The big title favorites lost 2-1 to Legia Warsaw in the quarter-final second leg.

he Londoners nevertheless reach the semi-finals after a 3-0 win in the first leg and will be challenged by Djurgarden or Rapid Vienna.