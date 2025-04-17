  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Conference League Fiorentina scrape through to the semi-finals against Celje ++ Chelsea progress despite home defeat

Jan Arnet

17.4.2025

AC FIorentina had a harder time than expected in their Conference League quarter-final second leg against Lugano conquerors Celje. Ultimately, however, a 2-2 draw was enough for the Italians to progress to the semi-finals. Chelsea also struggled to reach the last four.

17.04.2025, 20:54

17.04.2025, 23:15

In the semi-finals, Fiorentina will face Betis Sevilla, who beat Jagiellonia 3-1 on aggregate. Ricardo Rodriguez had to be substituted injured in the 25th minute for Betis.

Chelsea suffer their first defeat in the Conference League. The big title favorites lost 2-1 to Legia Warsaw in the quarter-final second leg.

he Londoners nevertheless reach the semi-finals after a 3-0 win in the first leg and will be challenged by Djurgarden or Rapid Vienna.

Football news

Mini-victory against Lucerne. The YB women are in the playoff semi-finals

Mini-victory against LucerneThe YB women are in the playoff semi-finals

Video highlights. Tottenham knock Frankfurt out of the Europa League and into the semi-finals

Video highlightsTottenham knock Frankfurt out of the Europa League and into the semi-finals

Europa League. Maguire turns the game around ++ Bodø/Glimt knock out Lazio ++ Tottenham and Bilbao advance

Europa LeagueMaguire turns the game around ++ Bodø/Glimt knock out Lazio ++ Tottenham and Bilbao advance

Hot phase in the Promotion League. Gianluca Frontino wants to lead SC Kriens into the Challenge League

Hot phase in the Promotion LeagueGianluca Frontino wants to lead SC Kriens into the Challenge League

Europa League. Tottenham must face Frankfurt without Son - can ManUtd save their season?

Europa LeagueTottenham must face Frankfurt without Son - can ManUtd save their season?