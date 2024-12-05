Edoardo Bove in the opening minutes of the game before collapsing Keystone

Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove, who collapsed on the pitch during his club's Serie A match against Inter Milan on Sunday, is no longer in intensive care at the "Careggi" hospital in Florence.

The midfielder's recovery is progressing, as Fiorentina's general director Alessandro Ferrari announced on Wednesday evening. The 22-year-old has been transferred to the cardiac ward, Ferrari told Italian broadcaster Mediaset ahead of the cup match between Fiorentina and Empoli.

"Edoardo is fine, he is recovering and we are happy. We have to be patient and have respect for him. He has changed stations, so he is better," said Ferrari. Further investigations are needed to determine the causes of the cardiac arrest, he said. It is suspected that Bove is suffering from myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle tissue.

