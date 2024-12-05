  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Edoardo is fine, he's recovering" Fiorentina's Bove can leave the intensive care unit

SDA

5.12.2024 - 08:01

Edoardo Bove in the opening minutes of the game before collapsing
Edoardo Bove in the opening minutes of the game before collapsing
Keystone

Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove, who collapsed on the pitch during his club's Serie A match against Inter Milan on Sunday, is no longer in intensive care at the "Careggi" hospital in Florence.

05.12.2024, 08:01

05.12.2024, 08:51

The midfielder's recovery is progressing, as Fiorentina's general director Alessandro Ferrari announced on Wednesday evening. The 22-year-old has been transferred to the cardiac ward, Ferrari told Italian broadcaster Mediaset ahead of the cup match between Fiorentina and Empoli.

"Edoardo is fine, he is recovering and we are happy. We have to be patient and have respect for him. He has changed stations, so he is better," said Ferrari. Further investigations are needed to determine the causes of the cardiac arrest, he said. It is suspected that Bove is suffering from myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle tissue.

Italy. Bove should get away without permanent damage

ItalyBove should get away without permanent damage

Fiorentina professional in intensive care. Edoardo Bove collapses on the pitch - match abandoned

Fiorentina professional in intensive careEdoardo Bove collapses on the pitch - match abandoned

SDA

More from the department

Real star partly to blame for failure. Mbappé misses another penalty:

Real star partly to blame for failureMbappé misses another penalty: "A big mistake"

FCB coach criticizes his stars. Celestini disappointed despite victory:

FCB coach criticizes his starsCelestini disappointed despite victory: "That wasn't my team"

Paulo Diogo lost his finger. His terrible celebration shocked the football world 20 years ago

Paulo Diogo lost his fingerHis terrible celebration shocked the football world 20 years ago