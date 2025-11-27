Lausanne-Sport lose for the first time in their fourth Conference League game. They suffered an unnecessary 2-0 defeat at Lech Poznan in Poland.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Unable to capitalize on their dominance at the start of the second half, Lausanne were punished in the 68th minute by Nigerian Taofeek Ismaheel, who beat goalkeeper Karlo Letica with a powerful finish.

The Vaud side then had several chances to turn the game around, the last of which came from Bryan Okoh in the 94th minute. He failed to score and Yannick Agnero sealed victory for the Poles on the counter-attack.

Despite the defeat, Peter Zeidler's team remain on course to experience a European spring. They are in 11th place with seven points ahead of their final two games in Kuopio, Finland, and at home to Fiorentina on December 18 to conclude the league phase.

Eight teams will progress directly to the round of 16, with a further 16 reaching the last 16.

Telegram:

Lech Poznan - Lausanne-Sport 2:0 (0:0)

19'728 spectators. - SR Kringstad (NOR). -Goals: 68 Ismaheel 1:0. 95 Agnero 2:0.

Lech Poznan: Mrozek; Pereira (60. Gumny), Skrzypczak, Monka, Gurgul; Kozubal, Jagiello (74. Thordarson); Gholizadeh (60. Ismaheel), Rodriguez (60. Bengtsson), Palma; Ishak (85. Agnero).

Lausanne-Sport: Letica: Soppy, Mouanga, Okoh, Poaty (82nd Fofana); Sigua (70th Custodio), Roche, Beloko (70th Butler-Oyedeji); Lekoueiry (82nd Kana-Biyik); Bair, Ajdini (60th Diakité).

Comments: Cautions: 38. Lekoueiry. 40. Beloko. 78. Gumny. 80. Butler-Oyedeji.

You might also be interested in