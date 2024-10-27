  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Ligue 1 First defeat of the season for Monaco despite Embolo's goal

SDA

27.10.2024 - 20:05

Breel Embolo also scored for AS Monaco in the championship
Breel Embolo also scored for AS Monaco in the championship
Keystone

AS Monaco concede their first defeat of the season in Ligue 1 with a 2-1 defeat at Nice.

27.10.2024, 20:05

27.10.2024, 21:27

This was despite Breel Embolo scoring his first goal of the season for AS Monaco in the Champions League against Red Star Belgrade (5:1). The Swiss international put the visitors ahead in the 39th minute.

After Evann Guessand had equalized for Nice in first-half stoppage time, Monaco's Brazilian Vanderson was sent off for unsportsmanlike conduct before the break. The hosts took advantage of the extra time to make it 2:1 through Gaëtan Laborde (71').

Only Embolo of the Swiss trio made an appearance for Monaco. Captain Denis Zakaria was a substitute, as was goalkeeper Philipp Köhn, who lost the number one position to Radoslaw Majecki.

SDA