AS Monaco concede their first defeat of the season in Ligue 1 with a 2-1 defeat at Nice.
This was despite Breel Embolo scoring his first goal of the season for AS Monaco in the Champions League against Red Star Belgrade (5:1). The Swiss international put the visitors ahead in the 39th minute.
After Evann Guessand had equalized for Nice in first-half stoppage time, Monaco's Brazilian Vanderson was sent off for unsportsmanlike conduct before the break. The hosts took advantage of the extra time to make it 2:1 through Gaëtan Laborde (71').
Only Embolo of the Swiss trio made an appearance for Monaco. Captain Denis Zakaria was a substitute, as was goalkeeper Philipp Köhn, who lost the number one position to Radoslaw Majecki.
SDA