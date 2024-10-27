Breel Embolo also scored for AS Monaco in the championship Keystone

AS Monaco concede their first defeat of the season in Ligue 1 with a 2-1 defeat at Nice.

SDA

This was despite Breel Embolo scoring his first goal of the season for AS Monaco in the Champions League against Red Star Belgrade (5:1). The Swiss international put the visitors ahead in the 39th minute.

After Evann Guessand had equalized for Nice in first-half stoppage time, Monaco's Brazilian Vanderson was sent off for unsportsmanlike conduct before the break. The hosts took advantage of the extra time to make it 2:1 through Gaëtan Laborde (71').

Only Embolo of the Swiss trio made an appearance for Monaco. Captain Denis Zakaria was a substitute, as was goalkeeper Philipp Köhn, who lost the number one position to Radoslaw Majecki.

SDA