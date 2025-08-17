Successful competitive debut for Bayern's star acquisition Luis Díaz. After his goal in Stuttgart, he shows his special jubilation. Not only sports director Christoph Freund praises the 70 million man.

First the cheers for his dead ex-colleague, then the praise from the sporting director: 70-million-purchase Luis Díaz made a remarkable debut in a competitive match in the FC Bayern shirt. The Colombian played "very well", said Christoph Freund after Munich's 2:1 win in the Supercup at VfB Stuttgart. He was "extremely pleased" that the Liverpool FC attacker had now scored for the German football champions for the first time after missing several chances in preparation.

First competitive match, first goal, first title. After his decisive header in the 77th minute, Díaz sat cross-legged on the pitch - the typical celebration of his former Liverpool team-mate Diogo Jota, who died in a car accident on July 3.

Hard-working and "unpredictable"

Previously, Díaz had stood out less for his dangerous finishes than for his hard work during the game on Saturday evening. "You could see how hard-working he is," said Bayern sporting director Freund. "I think that's a very important point over the whole season, that he's a player who works very, very hard and can still do decisive things up front."

The 28-year-old is "dangerous and unpredictable", also praised goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. The 2014 German world champion keeper was the strongest Munich player in the first Super Cup triumph since 2022. New signing Díaz, in particular, should gain momentum from the evening in Stuttgart for the Bundesliga opener against RB Leipzig next Friday.

