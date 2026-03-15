Sven Ulreich is celebrated by his teammates. Keystone

First Manuel Neuer, then Jonas Urbig and now the return of Sven Ulreich: FC Bayern is plagued by bad luck at goalkeeper. Does a teenager have to play in the Champions League?

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Both goalkeepers Manuel Neuer and Jonas Urbig were absent from Bayern Munich through injury.

Sven Ulreich played against Leverkusen. But now the 37-year-old is also injured.

It is not yet clear who will be in goal for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Atalanta Bergamo (live on blue Sport on Wednesday).

Against Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern had the 16-year-old Leonard Prescott from their own youth squad on the bench. Show more

The goalkeeping worries at FC Bayern are getting bigger and bigger. After Manuel Neuer and Jonas Urbig, the Munich club will now also have to do without Sven Ulreich for some time. The 37-year-old goalkeeper suffered an injury during his comeback in the Bundesliga away game at Bayer Leverkusen (1:1) on Saturday. The German record champions announced that Ulreich had torn a muscle bundle in his right adductor.

The veteran had been back between the posts against Leverkusen after a year and a half. Ulreich had previously played in the 5-0 win against Werder Bremen on September 21, 2024. "It was a special game for me. The fact that we took a point in the end is a nice story," said Ulreich after his comeback. Against Bayer, Bayern had the 16-year-old Leonard Prescott from their own youth team on the substitutes' bench.

Who will be in goal against Bergamo?

Now Ulreich was called upon again. Former national goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will not be available again until April after his next muscle fiber tear in his calf and thus after the international break and his 40th birthday (March 27), as coach Vincent Kompany recently said.

With Jonas Urbig, however, the FC Bayern coach is hopeful that the 22-year-old will be back for the second leg on Wednesday after suffering a concussion in Munich's 6-1 Champions League win over Atalanta Bergamo.

The good thing from Bayern's point of view: after the 6-1 away win in the first leg, nothing should go wrong against Atalanta, even with an inexperienced goalkeeper. You can watch the second leg live on blue Sport on Wednesday.